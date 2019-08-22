UFC 242 Live Results: Khabib vs. Poirier (Results & Fight Stats)

Full live results for the first UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier bout from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

NOTE the early UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier start time

UFC 242 main card start time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 242 prelims start time: 12 p.m. (Noon) ET / 9 a.m. PT on FX

UFC 242 early prelims start time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier. The event is the UFC’s first under a new five-year partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) to bring UFC events to the emirate for the next five years.

Each event in Abu Dhabi is expected to host at least one UFC title fight, and there is a big one right out of the gate.

UFC 242 features the promotion’s first and only Muslim champion in Khabib Nurmagomedov, as he headlines the fight card looking to unify his lightweight championship with the interim title held by Dustin Poirier.

The UFC 242 headlining bout will determine the sole, undisputed UFC lightweight champion. It also marks Nurmagomedov’s first time in the Octagon since he was suspended after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on Oct. 6, 2018.

After Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round, he leapt over the cage to engage with one of the Irishman’s cornermen. That Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended him for nine months because of his actions.

During Nurmagomedov’s hiatus, Poirier stopped featherweight champion Max Holloway’s bid to become a UFC champ-champ, defeating him by unanimous decision on April 13 of this year at UFC 236 in Atlanta. Poirier became the interim UFC lightweight champion with his win over Holloway, earning the right to meet Nurmagomedov.

UFC 242 co-main event features a another pivotal lightweight bout, as Edson Barboza squares off with Paul Felder.

It’s important to note the early start time for UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier because of the time difference between Abu Dhabi and the United States. The main card, which airs on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, starts at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. The UFC 242 preliminary bouts will air on the FX Network (which is now owned by ESPN) at 12 p.m. ET (Noon) / 9 a.m. PT. The UFC 242 early preliminary bouts will air on UFC Fight Pass at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier results from Abu Dhabi

UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier fight card for Abu Dhabi

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)



Khabib Nurmagomedov(c) vs. Dustin Poirier(ic)*

Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Mairbek Taisumov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Prelims (12 p.m. – Noon ET on FX)

Khalid Taha vs. Bruno Silva

Don Madge vs. Fares Ziam

Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalén

Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras

Early Prelims (10 a.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

Nordine Taleb vs. Muslim Salikhov

Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings

Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy

*UFC lightweight unification bout

(c) champion

(ic) interim champion