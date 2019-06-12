UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier Press Conference Video

&lt;span style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” data-mce-type=”bookmark” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” data-mce-type=”bookmark” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Courtesy of UFC)

Eleven months after putting a stamp on his UFC lightweight title by manhandling Conor McGregor and finishing him in the fourth round, Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the Octagon to put his belt on the line for the second time.

Nurmagomedov is slated to headline the UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi. He will attempt to unify his belt with that of interim champion Dustin Poirier, who held down the fort while Nurmagomedov was clearing a nine-month suspension for igniting a UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

TRENDING > UFC 238: Ferguson vs. Cowboy Cerrone Recap

Though there are three months to go until the fight takes place, the UFC is jumping all-in to promote one of its biggest stars. Watch the UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier Press Conference that took place on Wednesday in London.