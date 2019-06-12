HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov & Conor McGregor

featuredKhabib shuts down Conor McGregor rematch: ‘Not the guy who don’t win nothing last 3 years’

Donald Cowboy Cerrone UFC Ottawa post scrum

featuredCowboy Cerrone provides update on grotesque UFC 238 eye injury and what’s next

Neiman Gracie - Bellator

featuredNeiman Gracie carries family legacy into Bellator 222 title fight with Rory MacDonald

Henry Cejudo UFC 238 two belts

featuredHenry Cejudo: ‘I’m the face of the UFC now’

UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier Press Conference Video

June 12, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Eleven months after putting a stamp on his UFC lightweight title by manhandling Conor McGregor and finishing him in the fourth round, Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the Octagon to put his belt on the line for the second time.

Nurmagomedov is slated to headline the UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi. He will attempt to unify his belt with that of interim champion Dustin Poirier, who held down the fort while Nurmagomedov was clearing a nine-month suspension for igniting a UFC 229 post-fight brawl. 

TRENDING > UFC 238: Ferguson vs. Cowboy Cerrone Recap

Though there are three months to go until the fight takes place, the UFC is jumping all-in to promote one of its biggest stars. Watch the UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier Press Conference that took place on Wednesday in London.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA