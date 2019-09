UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier Post-Fight Press Conference

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following today’s UFC 242 pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the big winners and marquee names will field questions from the media at The Arena, Yas Island.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov put his title on the line against interim champion Dustin Poirier in the fight card’s main event. Hear from the athletes and find out who took home the fighter bonuses.

RELATED > UFC 242 Live Results: Khabib vs. Poirier (Results & Fight Stats)