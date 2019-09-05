UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier media day face-offs (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

The stars of UFC 242 faced off at media day on Thursday, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Porier. Nurmagomedov and Poirier will square off in Saturday’s main event, looking to unify the UFC lightweight title with the interim belt.

TRENDING > Dana White shuts down BJ Penn return: ‘He won’t fight again’

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.