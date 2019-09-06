HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier UFC 242 media day faceoff

featuredUFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier media day face-offs (video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov addresses UFC 242 and Conor McGregor punching old man (video)

Weili Zhang crowned first UFC champion in Shenzhen

featuredUFC Shenzhen results: Weili Zhang TKOs Jessica Andrade, becomes first Chinese UFC champion

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 15 Live Results: Andrade vs. Zhang (Results & Fight Stats)

UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier ceremonial weigh-in video

September 6, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier Ceremonial Weigh-in live on Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. ET from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his title on the line against interim titleholder Dustin Poirier in the fight card’s main event on Saturday.

The UFC 242 weigh-in video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

TRENDING > Dana White shuts down BJ Penn return: ‘He won’t fight again’

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA