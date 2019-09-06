UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier ceremonial weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier Ceremonial Weigh-in live on Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. ET from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his title on the line against interim titleholder Dustin Poirier in the fight card’s main event on Saturday.

The UFC 242 weigh-in video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.