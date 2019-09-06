UFC 242 weigh-in results: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier set; one fighter misses weight

UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier, Saturday’s monster event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is set following Friday’s official weigh-in.

Despite speculation to the contrary, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov easily hit the mark for his title unification bout with interim titleholder Dustin Poirier. Nurmagomedov stepped on the scale at 155, as did Poirier, spot on for the 155-pound limit.

Nurmagomedov (27-0) hasn’t fought since his UFC 229 title defense and post-fight fiasco with Conor McGregor on Oct. 6, 2018. Having served a nine-month suspension for jumping the cage to fight one of McGregor’s cornermen, Nurmagomedov is ready to return to the cage to unify his belt with that of Poirier.

Poirier (25-5, 1NC) has been on a hot streak, having won nine of his last 11 bouts. He defeated featherweight champion Max Holloway for the interim UFC lightweight title at UFC 236 in March, locking him in for this weekend’s fight with Nurmagomedov.

The UFC 242 co-main event features another high-profile lightweight bout, as Edson Barboza rematches Paul Felder. The two first met in July of 2015, when Barboza won a unanimous decision in their Fight of the Night performance.

Barboza (20-7) is coming off of a loss to Justin Gaethje in his most recent bout, while Felder (16-4) rebounded from a welterweight loss to Mike Perry earlier this year by returning to lightweight to score a win over James Vick.

UFC 242 preliminary bout fighter Sarah Moras stepped on the scale at 138 pounds, two pounds over the limit for her bantamweight bout with Liana Jojua, who weighed 134.5 pounds. The bout is expected to take place, though Moras will be fined for missing the mark.

All the other fighters on the UFC 242 fight card made weight.

UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier Weigh-in Results

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)



Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (155)

Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Paul Felder (155)

Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Davi Ramos (156)

Curtis Blaydes (251) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (257)

Mairbek Taisumov (156) vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (156)

Prelims (12 p.m. – Noon ET on FX)

Joanne Calderwood (126) vs. Andrea Lee (126)

Zubaira Tukhugov (146) vs. Lerone Murphy (146)

Liana Jojua (134.5) vs. Sarah Moras (138)

Ottman Azaitar (156) vs. Teemu Packalén (156)

Early Prelims (10:15 a.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Takashi Sato (171)

Nordine Taleb (170) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)

Omari Akhmedov (186) vs. Zak Cummings (185.5)

Don Madge (155) vs. Fares Ziam (155)

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.