UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier recap video

September 8, 2019
See the highlights and recap from UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier. This was Nurmagomedov’s return to the octagon following a nine-month suspension following his fight with Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov entered the bout as the UFC lightweight champion, looking to unify his belt with that of Poirier, the interim titleholder. He didn’t skip a beat in his return, as he took out Poirier in the third round.

UFC 242 took place on Saturday, Sept. 7, at The Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The fight card was headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier in a UFC lightweight title unification bout.

