UFC 242 Fight Motion: See Khabib Nurmagomedov’s highlights in super slow motion

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t skip a beat in his return from an 11-month layoff. He continued his dominance of the UFC 155-pound division with an overwhelming display against interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on Saturday, Sept. 7, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

TRENDING > Colby Covington: UFC 244 negotiations ‘not fair; the company is rolling in money’

Check out the super slow motion fight highlights from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s dominant victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.