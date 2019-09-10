UFC 242 Fight Motion: See Khabib Nurmagomedov’s highlights in super slow motion

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White and Colby Covington

September 10, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t skip a beat in his return from an 11-month layoff. He continued his dominance of the UFC 155-pound division with an overwhelming display against interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on Saturday, Sept. 7, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Check out the super slow motion fight highlights from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s dominant victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

