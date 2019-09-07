UFC 242 Fight Highlights: Abu Dhabi heat produces blistering finishes!

Check out the stunning knockouts, submissions, and highlights from UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Dustin Poirier by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:06, R3

Curtis Blaydes def. Shamil Abdurakhimov by TKO (elbow and punches) at 2:22, R2

Sarah Moras def. Liana Jojua by TKO (punches and elbows) at 2:26, R3

Ottman Azaitar def. Teemu Packalén by knockout (punch) at 3:33, R1

Belal Muhammad def. Takashi Sato by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:55, R3

Muslim Salikhov def. Nordine Taleb by knockout (punch) at 4:26, R1

Everybody was Kung Fu fighting! ? ⚡️ Salikhov flashes the lightning fast hands at #UFC242!!! pic.twitter.com/7mV00kukCm — UFC (@ufc) September 7, 2019

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

RELATED > UFC 242 Live Results: Khabib vs. Poirier (Results & Fight Stats)

UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier quick results from Abu Dhabi

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)



Khabib Nurmagomedov(c) def. Dustin Poirier(ic) by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:06, R3

Paul Felder def. Edson Barboza by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)

Islam Makhachev def. Davi Ramos by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Curtis Blaydes def. Shamil Abdurakhimov by TKO (elbows and punches) at 2:22, R2

Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Mairbek Taisumov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Prelims (12 p.m. – Noon ET on FX)

Joanne Calderwood def. Andrea Lee by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy fought to a split draw (28-29, 29-28, 28-28)

Sarah Moras def. Liana Jojua by TKO (punches and elbows) at 2:26, R3

Ottman Azaitar def. Teemu Packalén by knockout (punch) at 3:33, R1

Early Prelims (10:15 a.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Belal Muhammad def. Takashi Sato by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:55, R3

Muslim Salikhov def. Nordine Taleb by knockout (punch) at 4:26, R1

Omari Akhmedov def. Zak Cummings by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Don Madge def. Fares Ziam by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

*UFC lightweight unification bout

(c) champion

(ic) interim champion