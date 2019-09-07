UFC 242 Fight Highlights: Abu Dhabi heat produces blistering finishes!

Check out the stunning knockouts, submissions, and highlights from UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Dustin Poirier by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:06, R3
2️⃣8️⃣-0️⃣!!!
The standard for all LWs to be judged! @TeamKhabib #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/oRuw9AGWHo
Curtis Blaydes def. Shamil Abdurakhimov by TKO (elbow and punches) at 2:22, R2
That's how you end a round! ?@RazorBlaydes265 is on a MISSION! #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/oOYYkxvIS3
Sarah Moras def. Liana Jojua by TKO (punches and elbows) at 2:26, R3
That'll do it! ?
?? @SarahCheesecake brought it #InAbuDhabi! pic.twitter.com/3adkwAdiQy
Ottman Azaitar def. Teemu Packalén by knockout (punch) at 3:33, R1
OH. MY. GOODNESS. ?@OttmanAzaitar #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/J4b483n6XH
Belal Muhammad def. Takashi Sato by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:55, R3
? THERE'S THE TAP!@BullyB170, have yourself a night! #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/jwh6Avfd43
Muslim Salikhov def. Nordine Taleb by knockout (punch) at 4:26, R1
Everybody was Kung Fu fighting! ?
⚡️ Salikhov flashes the lightning fast hands at #UFC242!!! pic.twitter.com/7mV00kukCm
UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier quick results from Abu Dhabi
Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)
- Khabib Nurmagomedov(c) def. Dustin Poirier(ic) by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:06, R3
- Paul Felder def. Edson Barboza by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)
- Islam Makhachev def. Davi Ramos by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26)
- Curtis Blaydes def. Shamil Abdurakhimov by TKO (elbows and punches) at 2:22, R2
- Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Mairbek Taisumov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
Prelims (12 p.m. – Noon ET on FX)
- Joanne Calderwood def. Andrea Lee by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
- Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy fought to a split draw (28-29, 29-28, 28-28)
- Sarah Moras def. Liana Jojua by TKO (punches and elbows) at 2:26, R3
- Ottman Azaitar def. Teemu Packalén by knockout (punch) at 3:33, R1
Early Prelims (10:15 a.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)
- Belal Muhammad def. Takashi Sato by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:55, R3
- Muslim Salikhov def. Nordine Taleb by knockout (punch) at 4:26, R1
- Omari Akhmedov def. Zak Cummings by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Don Madge def. Fares Ziam by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
*UFC lightweight unification bout
(c) champion
(ic) interim champion