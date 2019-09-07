UFC 242 Fight Highlights: Abu Dhabi heat produces blistering finishes!

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 7, 2019
No Comments

Check out the stunning knockouts, submissions, and highlights from UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Dustin Poirier by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:06, R3

Curtis Blaydes def. Shamil Abdurakhimov by TKO (elbow and punches) at 2:22, R2

Sarah Moras def. Liana Jojua by TKO (punches and elbows) at 2:26, R3

Ottman Azaitar def. Teemu Packalén by knockout (punch) at 3:33, R1

Belal Muhammad def. Takashi Sato by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:55, R3

Muslim Salikhov def. Nordine Taleb by knockout (punch) at 4:26, R1

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier quick results from Abu Dhabi

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov(c) def. Dustin Poirier(ic) by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:06, R3
  • Paul Felder def. Edson Barboza by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Islam Makhachev def. Davi Ramos by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Curtis Blaydes def. Shamil Abdurakhimov by TKO (elbows and punches) at 2:22, R2
  • Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Mairbek Taisumov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Prelims (12 p.m. – Noon ET on FX)

  • Joanne Calderwood def. Andrea Lee by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy fought to a split draw (28-29, 29-28, 28-28)
  • Sarah Moras def. Liana Jojua by TKO (punches and elbows) at 2:26, R3
  • Ottman Azaitar def. Teemu Packalén by knockout (punch) at 3:33, R1

Early Prelims (10:15 a.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Belal Muhammad def. Takashi Sato by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:55, R3
  • Muslim Salikhov def. Nordine Taleb by knockout (punch) at 4:26, R1
  • Omari Akhmedov def. Zak Cummings by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Don Madge def. Fares Ziam by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

*UFC lightweight unification bout
(c) champion
(ic) interim champion

