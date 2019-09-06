UFC 242 Embedded: It’s almost time!

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 242 Embedded, Thursday brings about Ultimate Media Day. Lightweights Paul Felder and Edson Barboza talk about the differences they expect from their impending rematch, and divisional champ Khabib Nurmagomedov chats backstage with UFC President Dana White.

Opponents face off, with staredowns that feature featherweights Zubaira Tukhugov and Lerone Murphy, flyweights Joanne Calderwood and Andrea Lee, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Shamil Abdurakhimov and lightweights Islam Makhachev and Davi Ramos.

Finally, Nurmagomedov squares off with interim champion Dustin Poirier, promising a definitive result in the main event. All of the athletes hit their goals at Friday morning’s official weigh-in, which is attended by newly-crowned strawweight champion Weili Zhang.

UFC 242 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the lightweight unification bout taking place Saturday, September 7th at a special time of 2 pm ET/11 am PT. Order the Pay-Per-View at ESPNPlus.com/PPV.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.