UFC 242 Embedded: Khabib Nurmagomedov takes open workouts by storm!

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 242 Embedded, lightweight Paul Felder hits the gym to keep his tools sharp for his chosen profession of doing pow-pow. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gets laser-focused on his opponent, interim champ Dustin Poirier. Felder, his opponent Edson Barboza and Poirier all entertain fans at Yas Mall open workouts, but the real cheers come when Nurmagomedov takes the stage.

UFC 242 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the lightweight unification bout taking place Saturday, September 7th at a special time of 2 pm ET/11 am PT. Order the Pay-Per-View at ESPNPlus.com/PPV.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.