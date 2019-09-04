UFC 242 Embedded: Khabib’s respect for Dustin Poirier ends at the Octagon door

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 4, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 242 Embedded, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov joins teammates and UFC 242 athletes Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov to train under their coaches from two countries. Lightweight Paul Felder enjoys his time with perfect abs, as opponent Edson Barboza does interviews ahead of their rematch. Interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier chats with a fellow Louisianan, UFC 242 flyweight Andrea Lee.

UFC 242 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the lightweight unification bout taking place Saturday, September 7th at a special time of 2 pm ET/11 am PT. Order the Pay-Per-View at ESPNPlus.com/PPV.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.

