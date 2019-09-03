HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov addresses UFC 242 and Conor McGregor punching old man (video)

Weili Zhang crowned first UFC champion in Shenzhen

featuredUFC Shenzhen results: Weili Zhang TKOs Jessica Andrade, becomes first Chinese UFC champion

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 15 Live Results: Andrade vs. Zhang (Results & Fight Stats)

Tony Ferguson UFC 216

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier agree: Tony Ferguson should get next UFC title shot

UFC 242 Embedded: Khabib’s father runs the show, but Dustin Poirier spices things up

September 3, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 242 Embedded, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s California-based coach Javier Mendez arrives and joins forces with Khabib’s father. Lightweight Paul Felder trains alongside UFC 242 welterweight Belal Muhammad, UFC athlete Jared Gordon, and a live cobra. Interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier adds Louisiana spice to his fight week food. After a training session, lightweight Edson Barboza has a friendly run-in with Felder, his past and future opponent.

UFC 242 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the lightweight unification bout taking place Saturday, September 7th at a special time of 2 pm ET/11 am PT. Order the Pay-Per-View at ESPNPlus.com/PPV.

TRENDING > Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov make Conor McGregor quit (UFC 242 fight video)

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA