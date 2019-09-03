UFC 242 Embedded: Khabib’s father runs the show, but Dustin Poirier spices things up

On Episode 2 of UFC 242 Embedded, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s California-based coach Javier Mendez arrives and joins forces with Khabib’s father. Lightweight Paul Felder trains alongside UFC 242 welterweight Belal Muhammad, UFC athlete Jared Gordon, and a live cobra. Interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier adds Louisiana spice to his fight week food. After a training session, lightweight Edson Barboza has a friendly run-in with Felder, his past and future opponent.

UFC 242 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the lightweight unification bout taking place Saturday, September 7th at a special time of 2 pm ET/11 am PT. Order the Pay-Per-View at ESPNPlus.com/PPV.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.