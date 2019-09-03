UFC 242 Embedded: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father finally gets to corner him in the Octagon

On Episode 1 of UFC 242 Embedded, interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier gets a hero’s welcome and a billionaire’s ride when he lands in Abu Dhabi. Co-main event stars Edson Barboza and Paul Felder arrive, excited for their upcoming rematch. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov trains, surrounded by an expanded team that includes his father and lifelong coach.

UFC 242 marks the first time that Khabib’s father will be able to corner him in the Octagon, and it’s a special moment for the UFC champion. As he said during a recent UFC 242 media call:

“I think it’s going to be very big and a very good show for everybody who’s going to fight in Abu Dhabi. For me, my father can come to Abu Dhabi. He’s going to be my corner (for the) first time in UFC because he don’t have visa and he can’t come to U.S. But in Abu Dhabi, a lot of friends can come. For Russian people, you don’t need visa to come to Abu Dhabi. They already sold all tickets. It’s going to be good show for me, my family, my team. (My) father is going to come, and I’m very excited about this. I can’t wait.”

