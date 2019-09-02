UFC 242 Countdown: Khabib vs. Poirier Full Episode

(Courtesy of UFC)

A lightweight title unification bout takes center stage at UFC 242 between undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Dustin Poirier. Plus, Paul Felder rematches Edson Barboza. See these athletes prepare and train for their championship bout.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.