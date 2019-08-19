UFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier recap video

See the highlights and recap from UFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier recap. Miocic regained the heavyweight title from Cormier in their headlining showdown in Anaheim, Calif. See how it all went down.

UFC 241 took place on Saturday, August 17, at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The fight card was headlined by Cormier vs. Miocic, but also featured the return of Nate Diaz from a three-year layoff. Diaz got the better of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in their welterweight showdown.