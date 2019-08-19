UFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier recap video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 241 Cormier vs Miocic recap

featuredUFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier recap video

featuredUFC 241: Nate Diaz vs Anthony Pettis recap video

Nate Diaz at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference

featuredUFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference: Nate Diaz (Complete)

Stipe Miocic victorious at UFC 241

featuredUFC 241 results: Stipe Miocic takes the heavyweight belt back from Daniel Cormier

August 19, 2019
See the highlights and recap from UFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier recap. Miocic regained the heavyweight title from Cormier in their headlining showdown in Anaheim, Calif. See how it all went down.

TRENDING > UFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference: Stipe Miocic (Complete)

UFC 241 took place on Saturday, August 17, at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The fight card was headlined by Cormier vs. Miocic, but also featured the return of Nate Diaz from a three-year layoff. Diaz got the better of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in their welterweight showdown.

