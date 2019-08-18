UFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference: Stipe Miocic (Complete)

It had been more than a year since Stipe Miocic lost the UFC heavyweight title when he returned to the cage on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

For the first couple of rounds, it appeared that he wasn’t going to avenge his loss to Daniel Cormier. But Miocic withstood the punishment that Cormier was dishing out and then turned the tables on him in the fourth frame.

He dug into Cormier’s ribs with some heavy body shots that opened him up for the finishing blows, which came late in the round. No matter how long it took, Miocic did what he needed to do, persevered, and returned the UFC heavyweight championship belt to his waist.

Hear everything Stipe Miocic had to say after recapturing the heavyweight belt at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference.