UFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference: Paulo Costa (Complete)

August 18, 2019
Paulo Costa scored the biggest victory of his career at UFC 241 on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif. Not only did he settle his beef with Yoel Romero, Costa kept his professional record unblemished at 13-0 and all but locked him in place as the next challenger to the UFC middleweight championship.

Currently, UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is slated to unify his belt with that of interim titleholder Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in October. Costa is likely to face the winner.

Watch Costa’s full UFC 241 post-fight interview, where he broke down his victory over Romero and was adamant that he would wait for a title shot for his next fight.

