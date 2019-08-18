UFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference: Nate Diaz (Complete)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Following his return to the Octagon after a three-year absence, Nate Diaz held court with the media at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference.

Diaz discussed his fight with Anthony Pettis, the likelihood that he fights Conor McGregor again, and laid out his own championship division, to which he invited Jorge Masvidal to participate.

Now, it’s up to the UFC to make Diaz vs. Masvidal for the “baddest motherf—er on the planet belt.”

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Nate Diaz next (video)

Hear everything Nate Diaz had to say at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference.