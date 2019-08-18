UFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference: Dana White (Complete)

UFC 241 was a big night for the company president Dana White. The event not only sold out the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., but many of the fighters and fights delivered in a big way.

Chief among this week’s success stories was the return of Nate Diaz, whom White talked about at length at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference.

Hear everything Dana White had to say at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference.