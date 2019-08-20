UFC 241: Paulo Costa vs Yoel Romero recap video

See the highlights and recap from UFC 241: Paulo Costa vs Yoel Romero. Costa defeated Romero in an epic three-round battle, both men left battered and bruised in the end.

UFC 241 took place on Saturday, August 17, at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The fight card was headlined by Cormier vs. Miocic, but also featured the return of Nate Diaz from a three-year layoff. Diaz got the better of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in their welterweight showdown.