UFC 241: Nate Diaz vs Anthony Pettis Video Recap

See the highlights from UFC 241: Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis as Diaz fought for the first time in almost 3 years since his fight with Conor McGregor and shrugged off the ring rust in defeating a very game Anthony Pettis.

UFC 241 took place on Saturday, August 17, at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The fight card was headlined by Daniel Cormier in a rematch defending his heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic.