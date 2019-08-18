HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 241: Nate Diaz vs Anthony Pettis Video Recap

Nate Diaz at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference

featuredUFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference: Nate Diaz (Complete)

Dana White UFC 241 press conference

featuredUFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference: Dana White (Complete)

Stipe Miocic victorious at UFC 241

featuredUFC 241 results: Stipe Miocic takes the heavyweight belt back from Daniel Cormier

UFC 241: Nate Diaz vs Anthony Pettis Video Recap

August 18, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See the highlights from UFC 241: Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis as Diaz fought for the first time in almost 3 years since his fight with Conor McGregor and shrugged off the ring rust in defeating a very game Anthony Pettis.

TRENDING > Watch Israel Adesanya lose his mind over Jorge Masvidal’s 5-second knockout! (video)

UFC 241 took place on Saturday, August 17, at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The fight card was headlined by Daniel Cormier in a rematch defending his heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA