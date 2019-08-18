UFC 241: Nate Diaz vs Anthony Pettis Video Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
See the highlights from UFC 241: Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis as Diaz fought for the first time in almost 3 years since his fight with Conor McGregor and shrugged off the ring rust in defeating a very game Anthony Pettis.
UFC 241 took place on Saturday, August 17, at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The fight card was headlined by Daniel Cormier in a rematch defending his heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic.