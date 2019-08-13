UFC 241: Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis preview video

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC 241 co-main event sees two fan favorites face off as former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis meets Nate Diaz in a welterweight showdown.

Diaz last fought at UFC 202 in August 2016. He’ll return to take on “Showtime” at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

TRENDING > Watch Nate Diaz upset Conor McGregor at UFC 196 (UFC 241 fight video)

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.