UFC 241 Live Results: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 (Results & Fight Stats)

The first UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 bout from Anaheim, Calif., is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Anaheim, Calif., for a monumental heavyweight rematch that headlines UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2.

Daniel Cormier took the UFC heavyweight championship from Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July of 2018. He immediately began angling for a monster payday fight with former UFC champion and current WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar.

While that situation was slow to materialize, Cormier defended the belt against Derrick Lewis in Madison Square Garden in November. In the meantime, the Lesnar bout fell completely off the radar, as UFC president Dana White announced that Lesnar decided to retire from his UFC career.

With Lesnar out of the picture, Cormier stuck to his promise to give Miocic a rematch. Miocic hasn’t fought since losing the belt to Cormier.

There is little drop-off in fan interest on the UFC 241 main card. Nate Diaz is returning to the Octagon for the first time since losing to Conor McGregor in 2016, as he squares off in a welterweight bout with former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, who is making a run at the 170-pound belt. The card also features a pivotal light heavyweight bout between Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa, who are trying to earn a shot at the winner of the middleweight unification bout between champion Robert Whittaker and interim titleholder Israel Adesanya.

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Mioic 2 results from Anaheim, Calif.

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 fight card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)



Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Stipe Miocic*



Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

Gabriel Benítez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Devonte Smith vs. Clay Collard

Raphael Assunção vs. Cory Sandhagen

Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney

Drakkar Close vs. Christos Giagos

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Brandon Davis

Sabina Mazo vs. Shana Dobson



*UFC Heavyweight Championship