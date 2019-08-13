UFC 241 Embedded: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic (Full Series)

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the August 17 event in Anaheim, California. Scroll down for more episodes of UFC 241 Embedded.

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 Embedded – Episode 1

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 241 Embedded, heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier works out al fresco and underwater. Former champion Stipe Miocic reflects on the year of rest, reinvention and fatherhood he’s enjoyed since his last bout against Cormier. Former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis, now a top-10 welterweight, readies his knockout skills for Saturday’s bout against Nate Diaz.

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.