UFC 241: Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic 2 media day face-off video; No Nate Diaz?

See Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic and the other fighters face-off at the UFC 241 Media Day. Well, watch the fighters face off, save for one notable absentee.

Nate Diaz was not at the UFC 241 Ultimate Media Day, and thus did not pose for his face-off with Anthony Pettis. He left UFC president Dana White to stand in for him.

Fear not, however, as the fight doesn’t appear to be in jeopardy. We are told that after an extended day with reporters on Wednesday, Diaz was granted UFC approval to skip the media day on Thursday and the fight will go on as planned.

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.