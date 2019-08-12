UFC 241 Countdown: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 241 features Daniel Cormier defending his heavyweight belt against the man he took it from, Stipe Miocic. See these athletes train as they prepare for their bouts.

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.