UFC 241 Countdown: Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

(Courtesy of UFC)

It’s the long-awaited return of Nate Diaz as he faces Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. See these athletes train as they prepare for their bouts.

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.