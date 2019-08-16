UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)
Tune in for the UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 ceremonial weigh-in live stream on Friday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. The UFC 241 weigh-in video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.
TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor should be arrested for pub punch
Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.
UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 weigh-in results
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
- Daniel Cormier (c)(236.5) vs. Stipe Miocic (230.5)*
- Nate Diaz (170) vs. Anthony Pettis (169.5)
- Yoel Romero (184.5) vs. Paulo Costa (186)
- Gabriel Benítez (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145)
- Derek Brunson (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)
Prelims (ESPN)
- Devonte Smith (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)
- Raphael Assunção (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)
- Manny Bermudez (140) vs. Casey Kenney (139)
- Drakkar Close (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
- Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Jodie Esquibel (116)
- Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Brandon Davis (136)
- Sabina Mazo (126) vs. Shana Dobson (124.5)
*UFC Heavyweight Championship