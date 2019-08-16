UFC 241 weigh-in results: Heavyweight title fight set; Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis on point

The UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 bouts are all official following Friday’s weigh-in festivities in Anaheim, Calif.

The card is topped by UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier’s second defense of his belt. He’ll put the title on the line against the man he took it from, Stipe Miocic, in a headlining rematch.

Neither man had any issue on the scale. Cormier weighed236.5 pounds, while Miocic tipped the scale at 230.5 pounds.

The UFC 241 co-main event casts a huge shadow over the event with the return of Nate Diaz after nearly three years on the sidelines. He returns from a loss to Conor McGregor by jumping right back into the deep end of the welterweight pool with a fan-favorite match-up with former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

Diaz hit the 170-pound mark on the nose, while Pettis weighed in at 169.5 pounds.

Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa square off in a pivotal middleweight contenders bout. Costa weighed in early at 186 pounds. Romero was the final fighter to step on the scale, weighing 184.5 pounds.

Manny Bermudez and Casey Kenney were both struggling to make weight for their preliminary bantamweight bout, so they negotiated a 140-pound catchweight ahead of the weigh-in. Both fighters easily hit the mark for the 140-pound catchweight limit, so neither was penalized.

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 weigh-in results

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)



Daniel Cormier (c)(236.5) vs. Stipe Miocic (230.5)*

Nate Diaz (170) vs. Anthony Pettis (169.5)

Yoel Romero (184.5) vs. Paulo Costa (186)

Gabriel Benítez (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145)

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Prelims (ESPN)

Devonte Smith (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

Raphael Assunção (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)

Manny Bermudez (140) vs. Casey Kenney (139)

Drakkar Close (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Jodie Esquibel (116)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Brandon Davis (136)

Sabina Mazo (126) vs. Shana Dobson (124.5)

*UFC Heavyweight Championship

UFC 241 weigh-in: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

UFC 241 weigh-in: Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis

UFC 241 weigh-in: Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

