UFC 241: Cormier vs Miocic 2 – The Historic Rematch

(Courtesy of UFC)

The heavyweight title rematch between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic goes down on August 17 at UFC 241 in Anaheim live on Pay-Per-View. Cormier defeated Miocic to capture the belt at UFC 226 in July 2018. Now the longest reigning UFC heavyweight champion seeks to get his title back when he faces Cormier in the rematch at the Honda Center.

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.