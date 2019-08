UFC 241: Cormier vs Miocic 2 Post-Fight Press Conference video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following the UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic pay-per-view event in Anaheim, California, the big winners and marquee names field questions from the media at the Honda Center. Hear what they had to say about their bouts and find out who won the fighter bonuses.

