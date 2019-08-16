UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 main card weigh-in face-off videos

HOT OFF THE WIRE
featuredUFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 main card weigh-in face-off videos

featuredUFC 241 weigh-in results: Heavyweight title fight set; Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis on point

August 16, 2019
Watch as the UFC 241 featured fighters face off at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in in Anaheim, Calif. 

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defends against Stipe Miocic, the man he took the belt from, in the UFC 241 main event on Saturday.

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 weigh-in results

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

  • Daniel Cormier (c)(236.5) vs. Stipe Miocic (230.5)*
  • Nate Diaz (170) vs. Anthony Pettis (169.5)
  • Yoel Romero (184.5) vs. Paulo Costa (186)
  • Gabriel Benítez (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145)
  • Derek Brunson (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Prelims (ESPN)

  • Devonte Smith (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)
  • Raphael Assunção (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)
  • Manny Bermudez (140) vs. Casey Kenney (139)
  • Drakkar Close (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

  • Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Jodie Esquibel (116)
  • Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Brandon Davis (136)
  • Sabina Mazo (126) vs. Shana Dobson (124.5)

*UFC Heavyweight Championship

