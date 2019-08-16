UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 main card weigh-in face-off videos

UFC 241 weigh-ins: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

UFC 241 weigh-ins: Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

UFC 241 weigh-ins: Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Watch as the UFC 241 featured fighters face off at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in in Anaheim, Calif.

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defends against Stipe Miocic, the man he took the belt from, in the UFC 241 main event on Saturday.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor should be arrested for pub punch

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 weigh-in results

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)



Daniel Cormier (c)(236.5) vs. Stipe Miocic (230.5)*

Nate Diaz (170) vs. Anthony Pettis (169.5)

Yoel Romero (184.5) vs. Paulo Costa (186)

Gabriel Benítez (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145)

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Prelims (ESPN)

Devonte Smith (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

Raphael Assunção (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)

Manny Bermudez (140) vs. Casey Kenney (139)

Drakkar Close (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Jodie Esquibel (116)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Brandon Davis (136)

Sabina Mazo (126) vs. Shana Dobson (124.5)

*UFC Heavyweight Championship