UFC 241 Bonuses: Stipe Miocic cashes in with finish of Daniel Cormier

Following Saturday’s UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic pay-per-view event, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the recipients of the performance-based fighter bonuses. Stipe Miocic, Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero and Khama Worthy banked an extra $50,000 for their performances.

Miocic won back the heavyweight crown by finishing the man who took it from him, Daniel Cormier, in the fight card’s main event. The title fight was a back-and-forth affair u ntil the fourth frame. Miocic started landing left hooks to the body of Cormier and hurt the champion. Late in the round, Miocic followed a body shot with a right hand that staggered Cormier. Two more right hands put Cormier on the canvas and Miocic quickly put him away put punches. The longest reigning heavyweight champion has his title back and took home a bonus with the belt.

Fight of the Night honors was awarded to middleweights Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero for their main card war. Both fighters knocked the other down during the opening round and exchanged throughout the fight. The action-packed bout ended with Costa earning a unanimous decision win.

RELATED > UFC 241 Live Results: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 (Results & Fight Stats)

Khama Worthy earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round finish of Devonte Smith in preliminary fight card action. Late in the round, Worthy dropped Smith with a left hand. He finished with a couple of follow-up shots on the ground. Worthy accepted the fight on four-days notice and made a statement in his promotional debut.

UFC 241 took place in front of a sold out crowd at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. 17,304 spectators were in attendance generating a California record for MMA gate sales with $3,237,032.00. Nine of the 12 fights on the card went the distance while three resulted in knockout finishes.