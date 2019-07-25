UFC 240 Media Day face-offs: Holloway vs. Edgar, Cyborg vs. Spencer, etc. (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

The stars of UFC 240 faced off at Thursday’s media day in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, including the main event pitting Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar and Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer.

Who is going to take home gold at UFC 240 on Saturday?

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar live results on Saturday, July 27, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar in the main event, while Cris Cyborg squares off against Felicia Spences in a featherweight non-title fight in the co-headliner.