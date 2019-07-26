UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar weigh-in video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
(Courtesy of UFC)

FULL UFC 240 WEIGH-IN RESULTS are available below since the fighters officially weighed in Friday morning in Edmonton.

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar, the 22 fighters slated to compete made their final appearance before the fans, stepping on the scale and then squaring off at the UFC 240 Ceremonial Weigh-in.

The UFC 240 Ceremonial Weigh-in streams live on Friday, July 26, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. The UFC 240 weigh-in video will be available for viewing on demand on MMAWeekly.com immediately following the live stream.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar live results on Saturday, July 27, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar in the main event, while Cris Cyborg squares off against Felicia Spences in a featherweight non-title fight in the co-headliner.

UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar Weigh-in Results

Main Card

  • Max Holloway (c)(145) vs. Frankie Edgar (145)
  • Cris Cyborg (146) vs. Felicia Spencer (145)
  • Geoff Neal (170.5) vs. Niko Price (169)
  • Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.5) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (155)
  • Marc-André Barriault (184.5) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Prelims (ESPN)

  • Alexis Davis (125) vs. Viviane Araújo (125)
  • Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Yoshinori Horie (145)
  • Gavin Tucker (145) vs. Seung Woo Choi (145)
  • Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (126)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

  • Gillian Robertson (125) vs. Sarah Frota (125)
  • Erik Koch (170.5) vs. Kyle Stewart (170.5)
  • Tanner Boser vs. Giacomo LemosCANCELLED

Main Event Back-up Fighter

  • Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) – main event back-up fighter

(c) UFC featherweight champion

