UFC 240: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode John and Dan preview the UFC 240 main event between UFC Featherweight champion Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway, and former UFC lightweight champ, Frankie ‘The answer’ Edgar.

Max Holloway returns to his throne at 145, where he looks to defend his title for a third time. Looking to overthrow the Hawaiian, stands the fighting pride of New Jersey, Frankie Edgar, who boasts more Octagon time than any other competitor in UFC history. And after more than a year out of competition, Edgar will be determined to show he still has all the “answers” against a champion “blessed” with featherweight gold.

Hosted by UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy, UFC Inside the Octagon is an in-depth tactical analysis show that previews the feature fights at upcoming UFC events.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar live results on Saturday, July 27, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar in the main event, while Cris Cyborg squares off against Felicia Spences in a featherweight non-title fight in the co-headliner.