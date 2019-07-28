UFC 240: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar fight recap video

Check out the highlights and full recap from the UFC 240: Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar main event. Max Holloway defended his featherweight championship belt for the third time, continuing his dominance over the 145-pound weight class, having now racked up 14 consecutive victories at feathereweight.

