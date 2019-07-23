UFC 240: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar Embedded

UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the July 27 event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Scroll down for more episodes of UFC 240 Embedded.

UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar Embedded – Episode 1

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 240 Embedded, featherweight champion and honorary Canadian Max Holloway lands in Edmonton and gets starstruck at a car show. Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar balances work in the gym with family fun. Featherweight contender Felicia Spencer gets her body ready to stay up late and fight legend Cris Cyborg.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar live results on Saturday, July 27, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar in the main event, while Cris Cyborg squares off against Felicia Spences in a featherweight non-title fight in the co-headliner.