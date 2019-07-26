HOT OFF THE WIRE
Max Holloway at UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC 240 weigh-in results: Holloway vs. Edgar set, but drug test nixes one bout

Jon Jones UFC 235 workout scrum

featuredJon Jones accused of battery at a New Mexico strip club

Leon Edwards cut UFC London backstage brawl

featuredLeon Edwards wants Jorge Masvidal or a UFC welterweight title shot next (video)

Leon Edwards punches Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN 4

featuredUFC on ESPN 4 results: Leon Edwards dominates Rafael dos Anjos; Greg Hardy lands first-round KO

UFC 240 loses preliminary bout to failed drug test

July 26, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC 240 has lost a preliminary bout with less than 48 hours to go until fight time because of a failed drug test.

UFC officials late Thursday confirmed an initial report by MMAJunkie that Giacomo Lemos failed a drug test, forcing the cancellation of his UFC 240 Early Prelim bout with Tanner Boser.

The substance for which Lemos tested positive has yet to be publicly identified.

Both fighters were slated to make their Octagon debuts at UFC 240.

Lemos has a 6-0 record, having fought across Brazil and South Korea, while Boser is 15-6-1, fighting primarily across Canada.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Top 5 Knockouts ahead of UFC 240 (video)

UFC 240 is expected to move forward with 11 bouts, pending the outcome of Friday’s weigh-in, with featherweight champion Max Holloway putting his belt on the line against former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar. Cris Cyborg enters the final fight of her UFC contract by facing Felicia Spencer in the UFC 240 co-main event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA