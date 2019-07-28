UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar Post-Fight Press Conference video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 27, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Following UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the big winners and marquee names from the fight card will field questions from the media at Rogers Place. The press conference will stream live following the event, but will also be available for on-demand viewing immediately following its conclusion.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his title on the line in the main event against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. Former women’s featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg hopes to rebound after suffering her first career loss in 14 years in her last outing in the co-main event against Felicia Spencer.

RELATED > UFC 240 Live Results: Holloway vs. Edgar (Results & Fight Stats)

