UFC 240 fight highlights video: Max Holloway defeats Frankie Edgar

Nothing quite like it! The title is on the line in Edmonton ? #UFC240 pic.twitter.com/XUkVzchYgn — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2019

"He's the guy that inspired me to be here." ? The champ with all love for Edgar. #UFC240 pic.twitter.com/PtM6ehtURa — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2019

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Max Holloway’s successful featherweight title defense against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar on Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Following UFC 240, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Newark, N.J. for UFC on ESPN 5, where former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington squares off with former welterweight champion and former teammate Robbie Lawler in the main event.