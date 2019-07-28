UFC 240 fight highlights video: Cris Cyborg defeats Felicia Spencer

"The sport is growing and better girls keep showing up. I’m really happy because when I started MMA, there weren’t any girls. Seeing girls in the cage makes me proud." – @CrisCyborg after her #UFC240 victory. pic.twitter.com/vNhdryWwdG — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 28, 2019

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Cris Cyborg’s dominating victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar on Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The victory was the final fight on Cyborg’s contract, but she immediately began lobbying for a rematch with Amanda Nunes, a fight that UFC president Dana White said she didn’t want.

