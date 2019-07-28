UFC 240 fight highlights video: Cris Cyborg defeats Felicia Spencer

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 28, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Cris Cyborg’s dominating victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar on Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The victory was the final fight on Cyborg’s contract, but she immediately began lobbying for a rematch with Amanda Nunes, a fight that UFC president Dana White said she didn’t want.

RELATED:

Following UFC 240, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Newark, N.J. for UFC on ESPN 5, where former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington squares off with former welterweight champion and former teammate Robbie Lawler in the main event.

