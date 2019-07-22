HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 240 Countdown: Cris Cyborg vs Felicia Spencer

July 22, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Featherweight legends collide at UFC 240 as Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against former lightweight king Frankie Edgar, and Cris Cyborg returns to face Felicia Spencer. See Cyborg and Spencer train and prepare ahead of their bouts.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar live results on Saturday, July 27, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar in the main event, while Cris Cyborg squares off against Felicia Spences in a featherweight non-title fight in the co-headliner.

