UFC 240 Bonuses: Preliminary card fighters cash in

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada played host to Saturday’s UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar pay-per-view event at Rogers Place. Following the night of fights, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the $50,000 performance-based bonuses.

Three of the four fighters to earn the awards competed on the preliminary fight card: Hakeem Dawodu, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Alexandre Pantoja. The lone main card fighter to collect a bonus check was Geoff Neal.

Fiueiredo and Panjoja kicked off the preliminary bouts with a spirited bout in the flyweight division that earned them Fight of the Night honors. Fiueiredo busted Panjoja up in the opening round. Panjoja was having success in the second round but was floored late in the frame by a right hand. Fiueiredo scored another knockdown in the final round, but Panjoja would not go away. The fight went the distance with the judges scoring it for Fiueiredo by unanimous decision.

Dawodu earned his Performance of the Night bonus for his third-round finish of Yoshinori Horie in featherweight action. After delivering a series of knees to the body, Dawodu connected with a head kick forcing the referee to stop in and stop the fight.

Neal took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his second-round finish of Niko Price in a welterweight bout on the main card. Neal and Price went toe-to-toe with Neal being knocked down twice in the fight. The second knockdown came early in the second frame and Price quickly looked to secure a guillotine choke. Neal passed his guard and escaped the submission attempt. From top position, Neal hammered away with punches until the referee had seen enough.

UFC 240 featured 11 bouts in front of 12,144 spectators at Rogers Place generating $1.4 million (USD) in gate receipts. Featherweight champion Max Holloway defended his title in the fight card’s main event by defeating former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar. In the co-main event, former female featherweight champion Cris Cyborg rebounded from a loss to Amanda Nunes in her last outing with a unanimous decision win over Felicia Spencer.