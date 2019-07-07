Jorge Masvidal’s blistering flying knee knockout ends Ben Askren’s undefeated record at UFC 239

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 6, 2019
Jorge Masvidal lived up to his dark, dark promise of ending Ben Askren at UFC 239 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Is a title shot on tap? You couldn’t make a stronger argument.

Masvidal and Askren had been jawwing at each other as soon as their fight was announced, but Masvidal ended the fight in seconds, leaving Askren out cold for much longer than the fight lasted. 

As soon as the the bell sounded, Masvidal came rushing across the Octagon, as Askren crouched down to shoot for a takedown. Masvidal launched a perfectly timed flying knee, connecting with Askren’s temple, and putting the former undefeated ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder Askren out cold in five seconds.

Askren crashed to the canvas, unconscious from the flying knee. Masvidal didn’t wait for the referee, landing two solid right hands to the face before the fight could be officially halted. 

Ahead of the fight, Masvidal promised to end Askren, and that he did. 

“I really wanted to beat his ass for 14 minutes and 30 seconds, but that didn’t happen,” Masvidal said after the fight.

“That dude was talking wild man. I had to show him that there’s consequences. He should have kept his (expletive) mouth shout. You guys are welcome for ending that dude.”

Currently ranked number four in the welterweight division, Masvidal’s stock certainly got a huge shot of adrenaline on Saturday night, as the record-setting knockout should make him a contender for the UFC title currently held by Kamaru Usman. 

“You guys know who deserves that title shot,” said Masvidal.

Colby Covington believes he should get the next shot at the belt, but Masvidal’s blistering knockout, which surpasses Duane Ludwig for the fastest knockout of all time, should make him a top consideration to challenge Usman when the champion returns to the Octagon later this year.

