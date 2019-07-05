UFC 239 official weigh-in video: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

See Jon Jones do a celebratory booty shake after he and Thiago Santos weigh in at the UFC 239 Official Weigh-ins on Friday. Jones will be making the second defense of the belt he won at the end of 2018 following his return from a 15-month suspension for an anti-doping violation.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.