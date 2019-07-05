UFC 239 official weigh-in video: Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal

See Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal weigh in at the UFC 239 Official Weigh-Ins on Friday. The two square off in a pivotal welterweight showdown at Saturday’s UFC 239 in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.