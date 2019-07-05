UFC 239 official weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm

See Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm weigh in at the UFC 239 Official Weigh-ins on Friday. Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line against Holm at Saturday’s UFC 239 in Las Vegas. Holm is trying to regain the title she once took from Ronda Rousey, while Nunes is trying to cement her status as champ-champ, as she also hold the UFC featherweight title.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.