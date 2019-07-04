UFC 239 Live Results: Jones vs. Santos (Results & Fight Stats)

The Ultimate Fighting Champion returns home to Las Vegas for UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos, which caps the annual International Fight Week in Sin City.

The two fighters considered the greatest of all time – Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes – headline the UFC’s annual cornerstone event.

Jones is back in the main event, putting his UFC light heavyweight championship on the line against Thiago Santos. It will mark the third time in little more than six months that Jones has fought since returning from an anti-doping suspension.

The UFC 239 co-main event features Nunes putting one of her two UFC championships on the line, as the promotion’s only female champ-champ squares off with former titleholder Holly Holm. Nunes looks to continue her dominance upon the women’s half of the sport, while Holm hopes to regain the bantamweight championship she once took from Ronda Rousey.

Aside from the top heavyweight title fights, a pivotal welterweight contest between undefeated former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder Ben Askren and longtime contender Jorge Masvidal is set to light up the UFC 239 pay-per-view card.

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos from Las Vegas

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos fight card in Las Vegas

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)



Jon Jones (c) vs. Thiago Santos

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Holly Holm

Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren

Jan Błachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold

Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen

Marlon Vera vs. Nohelin Hernandez

Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos

Alejandro Perez vs. Song Yadong

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)